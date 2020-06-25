Cty of Tyler closes senior center due to rising COVID-19 case numbers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has closed the Tyler Senior Senior due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The closing takes effect Thursday.

In a press release, the city said the closing is “due to the recent and rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the City of Tyler and Smith County.”

Seniors wanting to pick up lunches can do so at Meals on Wheels, located on 3001 Robertson Rd. For information about menus or services, please visit MealsOnWheelsETX.org or call at 903-593-7385.

“Even though we hate to have to close again, it is in the best interest of our community that we close to ensure the safety of our patrons,” said Senior Parks Manager Leanne Robinette. “The lives and safety of our seniors are our first priority.”

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission have created a toll-free mental health support line for anyone experiencing stress, anxiety or any other emotional challenges related to COVID-19. Any senior experiencing these issues can call 833-986-1919.