Crowds rush Galveston beaches after opening first time in weeks

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced a phased opening of the Texas economy on May 1 which included the City of Galveston opening its beaches.

The beaches have been closed since Sunday, March 29. Once opening on Friday, social distancing recommendations were implemented but no actual restrictions are put in place.

Temperatures were in the upper 70s as beachgoers saw sunny skies all weekend. The same weather is expected the following weekend.

The reopening is a step in Galveston’s goal to “Salave the Summer,” a slogan taken for their recent state of the city announcement.