Crockett police seeking help identifying subject in 2 Walmart thefts

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with two thefts from a local Walmart.

According to police, the man firsts struck on November 16 at about 7:30 a.m. He is accused of stealing a television valued at about $250. When store employees confronted about the theft, police say he ran out of the store and left in a white Ford pickup truck.

Police say he struck again Saturday morning at about the same time, this time wearing what appears to be a security uniform. Again, according to police, he stole a television and, when confronted by employees, ran out of the store and fled in a tan Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with any information about the man is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.