Crockett police seek public’s help locating missing teen

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett police are searching a missing teen.

Police say Precious Aaliyah Epps, 17, ran away from home.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, short gray shorts, and had a blue printed backpack. Her hair was worn in a bun.

Epps is 5’2” and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She has light brown skin, black hair, and brown eyes. She does not have any identifying marks or tattoos at our knowledge.

Police say she is most likely in the Crockett area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Epps is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department immediately at 936-544-2021.