Crockett police issue arrest warrant in investigation of child abuse at local daycare facility

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett police have issued a warrant for a local daycare center employee as part of an investigation into allegations of abuse at the center.

Police say they have issued a warrant for Shaquill Johnson, 29, charging her with abandoning or endangering a child, a state felony.

They are asking anyone who knows Johnson’s whereabouts to contact them.

Police obtained the warrant as part of their investigation into allegations of abuse at Treehouse Academy in Crockett.

CPD says it initiated the investigation in mid-April after it received allegations of abuse to children in the 2-3 year-old class by staff at the daycare.

One staff member who is also a parent with a child at the daycare came forward with video of the alleged abuse, according to CPD.

Detectives met with the daycare’s administrative personnel and obtained surveillance camera recordings.

Johnson was interviewed and the warrant for her arrest was subsequently issued.

Crockett police say they have been unable to locate her since the warrant’s issue.

Detectives are still actively reviewing surveillance camera recordings and say additional arrest warrants are expected in the coming days.

They also are notifying parents whose children have suffered mistreatment or abuse.

Police say the administration at the Tree House Academy has been cooperating with them throughout this investigation.

Anyone with information or concerns about this case is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 and ask for Lieutenant Blake Gates or Detective Leea Price.