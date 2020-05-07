Crockett police arrest third teacher in day care center abuse investigation

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett police have arrested a third staff member in connection with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at Treehouse Academy day care center there.

Sabrina Griffin turned herself into police Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest Wednesday.

She has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Police say the warrant was issued after video surveillance showed her “abusing more than one child, and on multiple occasions.”

Police have also arrested Shaquill Johnson, 29, and Seklethia Jackson, 37, on the same charges.

The investigation began in late April after police received allegations of abuse to children in the 2-3 year-old class by staff at Treehouse Academy.

One staff member who is also a parent with a child at the day care came forward with video of the alleged abuse, according to CPD.

Detectives met with the day care’s administrative personnel and obtained surveillance camera recordings.

Detectives are notifying parents whose children have suffered mistreatment or abuse.

Police say the administration at the Treehouse Academy has been cooperating with them throughout this investigation.

“The Tree House (sic) Academy has cooperated with the Crockett Police Department throughout the investigation as have family members of the victims,” CPD posted on Facebook. “The Crockett Police Department will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and anyone who is found to have mistreated any of these children will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law.”

Treehouse Academy posted a statement on Facebook on April 24:

“Dearest Treehouse Parents We know you all are as shocked as we are by the events that have led to the necessity of this post. We want you to know that we are doing everything in our power to handle this situation and all parents involved in this investigation HAVE BEEN CONTACTED despite the allegation that they have not. At the direction of Crockett Police Department and state licensing investigators we have not made a public statement until now to preserve the integrity of the investigation. We have now the approval from those officials to make a press release. While the details of the investigation cannot be disclosed when the details are allowed to be disclosed we will have a full disclosure meeting with every parent in the facility. We want you to know that when this incident was brought to our attention all staff involved were immediately discharged and we are working with law enforcement to make sure that justice is served . We do extensive background investigations on every individual employed by this facility and there is no indication that any individual posed any threat. Your children”s safety has always been and remains to be our number one priority.” Treehouse Academy on Facebook

CPD says it is in contact with the State of Texas licensing authorities “to ensure that all information and evidence we obtained is provided to them for a complete and thorough investigation by their agency.”

Investigators say they anticipate more arrests as the investigation continues.

“The safety and well-being of the children involved in this case, as well as other children exposed to this behavior, is our utmost concern.”

Anyone with information or concerns about this case is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 and ask for Lieutenant Blake Gates or Detective Leea Price.