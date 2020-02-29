Crockett man to be extradited from Colorado on felony charges, for questioning about missing woman

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A Crockett man has been arrested in Colorado and will be extradited back to Crockett on felony charges.

David Wayne Denson, 25, is wanted by Crockett police on felony charges for parole violation. He also is wanted for questioning in connection with what authorities call “the suspicious disappearance” of his aunt, Faye Lynn Paul.

Paul, 79, also known as Faye Lynn Weisinger, was reported missing on February 20 and was last seen February 12 in Crockett. She is a white female, about 5’2” tall and 135 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She drives a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala with Texas License Plate FHZ674, which is also missing.

Investigators believe Denson may have some information about Paul’s whereabouts.

They are working with Colorado State Patrol, the Alamosa Police Department and the Texas Rangers to bring Denson back to Crockett.

Anyone with information about this case or who may know Paul’s whereabouts is urged to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.