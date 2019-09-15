Crims Chapel VFD gives up-close view of fighting fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – News accounts of wildfires are familiar to most East Texans.

With so much rural wooded acreage in the area, fire is a constant threat, especially in the hot, dry conditions of summer. Most of us have seen the scarred and blackened remains left after a fire, either on roadsides, in pastures or in the woods.

On its Facebook page, though, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, which serves Rusk County, posted real-time, first-person videos of firefighters in action.

The videos show firefighters from four departments – Crims Chapel, Henderson Fire, Church Hill VFD and Rusk County Rescue – working a fire line cut by Texas A&M Forest Service bulldozers to contain a fire on CR 218-D from spreading.

Viewers can see the firefighters working close to flames and breathing smoke, serving as a reminder of the risks they face each time they go out on a call.

Watch the videos, and remember to keep in mind these men and women who battle a dangerous and often unpredictable element to keep the rest of us safe.

Walking a fire like on CR 218-D. Posted by Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, September 15, 2019