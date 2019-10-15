Criminal activity may be involved in Kilgore women’s disappearance, family pleads for answers

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe “criminal activity” may be involved in the disappearance of Rosemary Rodriguez missing for more than a week, according to Joshua Tubb.

When Rodriguez didn’t show up for work, her co-workers began worrying and contacted her family who are now determined and desperate for answers.

“To say she hadn’t shown up for work the past two days, and that it was very unlike her and she was very concerned, so we all began to search for her at that point,” said Lita Walker, a family member.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez was last seen with her boyfriend on Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore on Monday, October 7 in a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic.

“That’s pivotal, we need to find that car,” said Walker.

Turning to the public for answers, the family held a candlelight vigil at a Longview Park Tuesday night.

“We had a lot of people reach out wanting to help in some way, and we thought that this would be a nice way to gather everyone together whose all concerned for my mother,” said Walker.

Those at the park held a rose in their hand as a symbol of “Rosemary Rodriguez.”

“Please please come forward with any information that you might have. We are just sick with worry, and just need her back,” said Walker.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to her location.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants. She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window and Texas license plates #GCM3117.

