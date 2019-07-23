CRIME CRACKDOWN: New Boston Police Department adds narcotics division

A new narcotics unit in Bowie County is targeting drug trafficking, leading to a decrease in other crimes in the process.

New Boston Police Department officials said their newest division is in response to resident requests and a need seen by the chief of police.

“We get complaints almost daily, people calling us saying, ‘Hey, this person’s gonna be coming through New Boston with a large amount of narcotics,” said Westin Fannin, narcotics officer. “Or, ‘My neighbor’s selling drugs, can y’all do something about it?’”

New Boston Police said they are doing something about it. They now have their first full-time team dedicated to narcotics.

“When people start seeing that you’re not working narcotics, they’ll move into your town,” said Sgt. Josh Adams. “Because they know the police aren’t gonna come after them.”

Since December 1, officers have confiscated almost four pounds of methamphetamine and a half-pound of cocaine, among other illegal items. The majority coming from traffic stops. Police said the bulk of drugs are coming into the area from Mexico.

“That’s the reason we got on Interstate 30 and these major roadways and are working the traffic, trying to find the drugs, the large amounts of drugs that are being trafficked down the highway,” said Fannin.

Officers said drug activity contributes to other crimes.

“It leads to other issues like thefts, burglaries, anything like that, any time you have narcotics activity, because they have to feed their habit,” said Adams.

By decreasing drugs in the city, officers said they’ve also seen a decrease in thefts and other crimes reported.

New Boston Police said they are now in the process of finding funding for a K-9 to add to their narcotics unit. If you’d like to help, you can make a donation at the New Boston Police Department.