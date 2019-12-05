Crews working fire at Star Donut in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Star Donut at 301 US 79 N. in Henderson.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is reporting heavy smoke in the area and is advising residents to avoid the area.

