PHOTOS: Woman escapes uninjured from fire at antique mall in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a fire at the Ye Olde City Antique Mall in downtown Tyler that went up in flames Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

The building was over a hundred years over 70 vendors inside.

“This happened before we opened, before we had customers in the building, workers in the building so God is good,” said Sandra Herring, the manager.

One woman living upstairs was able to escape the blaze uninjured. A GoFundMe has been set up to help after the loft apartments that she rents were destroyed from smoke and water damage.

Paul Findley, the Tyler Fire Marshall, said that firefighters had checked the second floor and found that there was no damage to the upper floor.

“Thankfully even though the fire was going, it fairly progressed whenever we got here. We did get early notification and lots of resources to get a handle on it quick,” said Findley.

No other businesses suffered damage and officials are unsure of what caused the fire.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.