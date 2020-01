RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a grass fire near Henderson.

Crims Chapel, Henderson, and New London fire departments are working the blaze on FM 2276, south of FM 850.

As of 2:15 p.m., Crims Chapel VFD reported the fire contained at 506 acres, but said firefighters were staying on scene to “mop up.”