CRAZY VIDEO: 18-wheeler smashes into vehicles, state troopers in Lubbock County pileup

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Terrifying moment was caught on camera in foggy West Texas.

State troopers had been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy 84 when a photojournalist caught another crash in the making.

A tractor-trailer driver lost control of his rig in the fog and swerved around the crash, only to careen toward the troopers working the scene.

One trooper was hit. He was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper who jumped into the white pick-up truck was pinned for a time.

Another driver had to be rescued from his vehicle after one of the semi trailers was piled on top of his car.

The photographer who captured the entire spectacle on camera miraculously escaped without injury.

The highway was shut down in both directions for a time as the wreckage was cleared away.

Low visibility caused a total of five crashes at the same scene, involving four semi-trailers and four other cars.

DPS says the heavy fog and wet roads could have caused the crash and urged drivers to be extra cautious.