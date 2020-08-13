CPS asking for help in finding missing 1-month-old child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Child Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 1-month-old child.

According to a news release from CPS, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of Gatlyn Baker, a male child born July 8, by Henderson County Family Court Judge, Nancy Adams Perryman on Tuesday.

When DPS attempted to remove the child, Chelsea Baker, the child’s mother, ran with him.

Gatlyn is believed to be with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker, according to CPS.

The Bakers were last seen in Flint but may be anywhere in the area.

They were last seen driving a 2005 Black Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plates MWF 2406.

Anyone with any information about Gatlyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact Amanda Prewitt, Child Protective Investigations, at 903-368-0064.