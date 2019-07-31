Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliot face $20 million lawsuit after 2017 car crash

FILE – In this May 22, 2019 file photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas. Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott tweeted Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, file)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys are being sued after allegedly conspiring to cover up a crash their star running back was involved in.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2018, says the team and police worked together to help Elliot avoid suspension from playing.

The wreck was reported on January 11, 2017 when Elliot ran a red light on his way to practice and hit a vehicle driven by Ronnie Hill.

“If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game,” the lawsuit says.

The crash was reported as a fender bender but caused $33,000 in damage to Hill’s vehicle.

The lawsuit says Cowboys personnel arrived at the scene and spoke to Frisco Police before “Hill even knew what was happening.”

Elliott admitted fault at the scene and Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown told Hill the team would “take care of everything,” according to the suit.

The Dallas Cowboys spokesperson had no comment on the suit and the Frisco Police Department has not yet commented.

