Cowan Center postpones ‘Beautiful’ performance, working toward new date

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler is postponing the performance of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” scheduled for March 26 at its R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center.

The postponement comes after UT Tyler announced plans to extend spring break and move all classes online for a week to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two events in April are still scheduled unless further notified by the Cowan Center

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are broadening our proactive measures to include this performance at the Cowan Center,” said Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president. “The two events in April are still scheduled unless further notified by the Cowan Center.

“In the interest of keeping our patrons and community safe, we are postponing and hoping to find a new date,” said Susan Thomae-Morphew, Cowan Center executive director. “We will contact ticket holders and the public as information is available.”

Updates on performances will be posted on cowancenter.org, and questions should be sent to cowan@uttyler.edu, she added.

