COVID-19 testing coming to East Texas locations starting Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has issued information on several sites hosting testing for COVID-19 starting Saturday.

For tests billed as “mobile test collection,” testing is by appointment only and registration is required. To register, call 512-883-2400 or go to txcovidtest.org.

Those wishing a test at a mobile collection site must have one or more of the following symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

Walk-up tests do not require registration or an appointment, and anyone can be tested, even if they are not symptomatic. Participants must have access to a telephone as results will be delivered by telephone call or message. Face masks also are required.

Test locations include: