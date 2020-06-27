Live Now
COVID-19 testing coming to East Texas locations starting Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has issued information on several sites hosting testing for COVID-19 starting Saturday.

For tests billed as “mobile test collection,” testing is by appointment only and registration is required. To register, call 512-883-2400 or go to txcovidtest.org.

Those wishing a test at a mobile collection site must have one or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

Walk-up tests do not require registration or an appointment, and anyone can be tested, even if they are not symptomatic. Participants must have access to a telephone as results will be delivered by telephone call or message. Face masks also are required.

Test locations include:

  • Gun Barrel City, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Street Pentecostal Church, 1623 W. Main Street. This is a mobile test collection, requiring registration, an appointment, and screening for symptoms.
  • Quitman, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Quitman Fire Station, 413 East Goode Street. This is a mobile test collection, requiring registration, an appointment, and screening for symptoms.
  • Grand Saline, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grand Saline Chamber of Commerce, 203 East Pacific Street. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.
  • Wills Point, Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wills Point Community Room, 307 North 4th Street. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.
  • Longview, Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Hill High School, 2800 George Richey Road. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.
  • Tyler, Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 615 West Cochran Street. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.

