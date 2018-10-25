Courtroom drama in Denny's murder retrial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - The Texas man charged with murder after a deadly fight outside of a Denny's restaurant is once again facing a jury of his peers.

Day two of Terry Thompson's re-trial included dramatic cellphone video of the fight, and the defense attorney getting on top of a table in the courtroom.

The man who took that video could be pivotal in Thompson's retrial on the stand.

Attorney Peyton Peebles, says it makes sense for prosecutors to call the man who took the video. "The video is shot from one angle and it shows one view, if you have witnesses that are there that can see beyond that angle, they can shed light on emotions, they can shed light on what events led up to the video, what happened after the video."

Peebles, not working on this case, says it is rare to have retrials in general. The hung jury in Terry Thompson's first murder trial forced the DA's office to rethink its tactics.

The family of the victim, John Hernandez, pushed for new prosecutors. Shere Dore the Hernandez Family Advocate: "They made their demands and then we contacted Kim Ogg's office and said hey we would like to get another prosecutor on the case, somebody who is a little more aggressive, somebody who has experience in murder cases you know such as this."

The DA's office handed veteran prosecutors Sarah Seely and John Jordan this case.

As a result, in the first two days, the intensity definitely heightened.

At one point, Jordan even climbed on top of a witness, trying to demonstrate how Thompson was on top of Hernandez. This action doesn't surprise the defense attorney, Peyton Peebles. "The prosecution has a little bit of a benefit, because in many cases the state is not aware of what the defensive theories are going to be until they get into trial. So the state's now aware of all the defensive theories that were used in the first trial."

Thompson maintains he was acting in self-defense.

