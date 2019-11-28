COURT RECORDS: Texas teacher had oral sex with student in classroom

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Court documents show new details about the nature of a relationship one Round Rock High teacher is accused of having with a student. Police believe the teacher had sexual contact with a student, including oral sex in the classroom.

Round Rock ISD confirmed that Randi Chaverria, 36, was a Family and Consumer Science teacher.

She turned herself in on Tuesday, but was released on bond, facing a charge of an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony.

The felony complaint affidavit states that Chaverria engaged in “sexual contact or deviate sexual intercourse” with a student at Round Rock High School where she was employed.

According to the affidavit, Round Rock Police believe that this happened on or around October 16, 2019.

Round Rock Police say they spoke with the student who explained that during the fall semester “on several occasions” Chaverria called him and had sexual contact with him, including performing oral sex. This student told police that the two had oral sex twice in Chaverria’s classroom.

Police say text messages between Chaverria and the student support what the student told law enforcement about the nature of their relationship.

The affidavit states that Chaverria resigned her teaching position with the district on Nov. 19.

Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff wrote in a letter to families that school administrators were first made aware on Nov. 18 of possible inappropriate behavior.

“Once notified, the teacher, who had elected to take leave before administration received the report, was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus,” Groff wrote.

The situation has also been reported to the State Board for Educator Certification, Groff said.

Groff said Chaverria had passed a Texas Department of Public Safety background check before being hired, as well as employment reference checks. Back in May, she won “Secondary Teacher of the Year” from the district. At that point, she had been a teacher for five years working as a Family and Consumer Science teacher for the last two years. According to the release announcing her award, Chaverria also led the “Adopt-A-Child” community service project where high school students adopt elementary school students in need and buy them holiday gifts.

Chaverria was named 2019 RRISD Secondary Teacher of the Year (Photo: Twitter/RoundRockISD)

“Safety is the top priority of Round Rock High School and Round Rock ISD. Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement,” Groff wrote.