East Texas counties report new cases of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties have reported new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Bowie County has reported six new cases, bringing its total count to 132. The county has suffered 12 deaths and has an estimated 84 recoveries.

Camp County has four new cases, bringing its total to 61. It has an estimated seven recoveries.

Gregg County has two new cases, bringing its total to 202. The county has suffered six deaths and has an estimated 61 recoveries.

Harrison County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 242. The county has suffered 23 deaths and has an estimated 80 recoveries.

Nacogdoches County is reporting three new cases, bringing its total to 261. The county has suffered 15 deaths and has an estimated 191 recoveries.

Smith County is reporting two new cases, bringing its total to 202. The county has suffered four deaths and has an estimated 165 recoveries.

Wood County has one new case, bringing its total to 27. The county has suffered one death and has an estimated 16 recoveries.

The new cases bring the region’s total to 2,553, with 102 deaths and at least 1,081 estimated recoveries.