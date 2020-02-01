Corpus Christi police officer killed, another injured while conducting traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – A Corpus Christi police officer has been killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop.

According to CCPD, Officer Alan McCollum and Officer Michael Love were working a traffic stop when their patrol unit was struck by another vehicle. Officer McCollum was killed and Officer Love is listed in stable condition in a local hospital.

Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum

Corpus Christi Police Officer Michael Love

Officer McCollum, 46, served with CCPD for seven-years and was a 21-year highly decorated Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient.

He was a member of CCPD’s Honor Guard and SWAT team and had earned a life-saving award.

Officer McCollum is survived by his wife and three children.

“We mourn the loss of a great co-worker, friend, husband and father,” CCPD said. “There are few words to express the pain in our loss not only to the Corpus Christi Police Department but to our community.”

Officer Love has been with CCPD since 2017.

All drivers should be aware that Texas has the “Move Over Law.”

According to the law, when motorists encounter a traffic stop or accident, they are required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle when possible or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit.

If the road does not offer multiple lanes, the driver must slow down. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 miles per hour.

Last month, a police officer and firefighter in Lubbock were killed when they were struck by a car while working a crash, and another first responder was hospitalized with injuries.