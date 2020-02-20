Coronavirus quarantine at Lackland AFB ends, 1 person remains hospitalized for illness

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows evacuees from China arriving at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif. An evacuee from China has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolated at a San Diego hospital, a person with direct knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Krysten I. Houk/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – One person recently returned from Wuhan, China, and quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has been hospitalized with coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the individual is one of 90 people recently returned from Wuhan via a State Department chartered flight and placed under a 14-day quarantine at Lackland.

That quarantine period has now ended and 89 individuals have been medically cleared, according to CDC. Officials have listed their quarantine orders.

“It is important to know that these people being released from quarantine pose no health risk to the surrounding community, or to the communities they will be returning to,” CDC said in a release announcing the lifting of the quarantine.

“CDC extends its thanks to these individuals for their cooperation and patience during their quarantine and wish them well as they return to home, work, and school,” the release said. “CDC also thanks the men and women at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and their families for their graciousness while hosting these guests.”