Breaking News
Carthage ISD beefing up security after student told ‘not to come to school’
Live Now
FOX 51 Good Day is streaming now

Corey Booker drops out of Democratic Presidential race

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Corey booker speaks during the National Urban League Conference, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WASHINGTON (KETK) The democratic race for the President has gotten one candidate smaller.

Senator Cory Booker (D) of New Jersey, announced Monday he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said in an email to supporters obtained by NBC News. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories