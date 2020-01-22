Consumer Watch: Avoiding Census Scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news in this Consumer Watch segment.

This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, has a warning for you when it comes to the census.

Fisher says the folks conducting the census should come properly identified, should not ask for your social security number, and should not ask your political affiliation.

Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.