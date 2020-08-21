Construction company owned by African American woman highlighted for National Black Business Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tracy Dews is the co-owner of Dews Custom Homes with her husband Ernest. Tracy is the one who runs the business.

She builds affordable houses in Smith County. She has built five houses in her childhood neighborhood, including one for her mother.

“This was just a vacant lot, we always knew there would be something was going to go here. I had no idea I would be the person to put it here.”

Tracy works closely with the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce. Together they want o bring high quality houses for low prices to people in Smith County.

“She’s built her own homes, she knows how to save money she going to help people get the very best out of their budget. No matter what size it is, “ says Clover Bolden, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Tracy understands the business she’s in and has this message for young women of color.

“Whether it’s a male dominated field or if it’s saturated, He’ll make room for you gifts, what God has for you is for you. You will accomplish your goals,” says Dews.

Accomplishing an American Dream, while building a foundation for the future.