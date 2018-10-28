Congressman O'Rourke says he 'wouldn't concede' that he's down in polls

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Congressman Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz, said in an interview Sunday morning with WFAA in Dallas that he "wouldn't concede" he was losing in the polls. He said he believes that there are people showing up to early voting that are not reflected in polls.

"Folks who don't typically vote in midterm elections but will vote in this one," he said. Students who registered to vote for the first time. People who dropped out for 20 years and are back in because everything's on the line. I feel really good about our chances."

O'Rourke was referring to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll that found O'Rourke trailing Cruz 51-45 with just over 10 days remaining until Election Day.

The poll surveyed 927 likely voters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.22 percentage points. Some 2% of likely voters said they would back Libertarian candidate Neal Dikeman, while another 2% said they would support someone else.

The most surprsing part of the poll was that Texas independents were breaking towards the Democratic candidate, which is highly unusual in Texas politics involving statewide races.

The Dallas Morning News, the state's highest circulating paper, endorsed O'Rourke on Thursday. Just days before, the Houston Chronicle also endorsed him.

Earlier this year, the Longview News Journal endorsed the congressman while at the same time endorsing Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls currently has Sen. Cruz leading O'Rourke by just under seven points with just over a week remaining in the race. The race has garnered high national attention due to stereotype of Texas being a "ruby red" state politically.

The congressman was also asked about his strategy of not hitting Cruz for being linked to Trump more often. O'Rourke said that he wants to bring more people together.

"I'm reflecting the energy of this state. We're not organized against anybody or against any political party. We're organized for this country. "

O'Rourke also said in the interview that he has no plans on running in 2020 or 2024 for President.

"No, period...definitely no for the next six years. I want to serve every single day for Texas in the U.S. Senate to deliver on our priorities, to make sure we come through for the communities of North Texas and every single part of the state. You can't do that and run for the presidency at the same time. We saw that when Ted Cruz left the state to do that. So I'm committed to Texas."