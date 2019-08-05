Recent mass shootings call for gun restrictions from congressional leaders

As Americans wake up Monday morning, they will know that over a 7-day span, 33 people in the country have been killed by an active shooter.

Last weekend, a gunman opened fire at a festival in California, killing 3 and injuring 15 before turning the gun on himself.

Saturday morning, more than 20 were killed and 26 were injured in El Paso.

Sunday morning, 9 others were killed and 26 were injured in Dayton, Ohio as the shooter was shot by police within 30 seconds of opening fire on a crowd.

The only shooter that made it out alive was Patrick Crusius, 21.

Crusius was booked into the El Paso County Jail early Sunday morning on a charge of capital murder. He is accused of walking into the local Walmart and targeting customers and employees, leaving 20 dead and another 26 injured. The attack is being handled as domestic terrorism.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued an order for Texas flags to be lowered to half staff in memory of the El Paso shooting victims.

Flags will remain at half staff through sunset Thursday, August 8.

“The El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence today,” Abbott said in his order. “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.”

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and the families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.” – TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

Several 2020 Democratic candidates said Trump was indirectly to blame.

“Donald Trump is responsible for this. He is responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry,” U.S. Senator Cory Booker said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Speaking to reporters on the airport tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey after spending the weekend at his golf resort nearby, Trump said, “Hate has no place in our country, and we’re going to take care of it.”

In his first public comments on the shootings, he said he had spoken to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr and members of Congress about what can be done to prevent such violence, adding that “we have to get it stopped.” But he offered no specifics, except to say he would make a statement on Monday morning.

The Republican president did not address accusations by critics about his anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric, though he earlier called the El Paso shooting an “an act of cowardice.”

The President saying this in a tweet:

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. President of The United States, Donald Trump

No matter what political views you hold, three mass shootings over a seven day period is anything but ordinary.

The Department of Homeland Security has suggestions should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

