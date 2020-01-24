Concerning report shows Tyler ranking 2nd in state for deadliest roadways

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ranks 8th in the state of Texas for deadliest roadways, but if you break it down by population, Tyler ranks SECOND in the state for deadliest roadways per 1,000 people.

Smith County officials met Thursday in hopes of bringing light and understanding to a dark topic, the tragedy of death on roadways.

The data shared, a first of its kind, showed that 51 deadly accidents occurred in Tyler in 2018 alone.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization will use the information to implement new safety measures in hopes of preventing these numbers from getting any higher.

The city mayor says the number is skewed because this data doesn’t take into consideration the number of commuters which is very high.

“There’s a lot more traveling leading into the roads in Tyler and Smith County than most MPO’s or the MPO’s have a much larger area, so the numbers are somewhat skewed,” Mayor Martin Heines said.

He said even though our population is around 110,000, on any given day, it might be double that because of how many people come here for work, shopping, and business.

According to the study, Loop 323 is a popular spot for both fatalities and serious injuries. It ranks as the fourth most dangerous roadway in Smith County with I-20 coming in as number one for most fatalities.