Concern growing in Flint as concrete developer applies for building permit

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – There is a growing concern as residents in Flint are willing to do whatever it takes to defend their community against a concrete plant that has plans to make its way into the area.

The plan expects to build off Burkett Road near Flint Baptist Church and many family residences.

People who live in the Forest View subdivision say their main concern is the air quality and the noise.

“I can’t give a high enough rating how important it is that we get together and prevent this from happening,” said Rocky Rhodes, Flint resident.

“If we can come as one large group and say hey we don’t want this we understand you have to have a profit, you’re a company this just isn’t the right place for you,” said Travis Glem, Flint resident.

Many residents have filed a complaint with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, which is the first step of the opposition. In the box, where it asks for a ‘permit number’ people in Flint can type ‘159582’ and submit their concerns.

The community plans to meet as a group to discuss their options. They’re gathering at Grace Fellowship Church on Old Jacksonville Hwy. Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Jeff Warr, Precinct 1 Commissioner, gave a statement saying he will be putting the issue on the February 4 Commissioner’s meeting allowing residents to voice their opinions.

“I am aware of the permit application being made by Tycon Ready Mix, LLC to TCEQ for approval of a new concrete batch plant off of Burkett Road near Flint. I have spoken to many residents and concerned citizens in the area about this application. As a result, I am placing this issue on the next Commissioners Court agenda for Tuesday, February 4, to allow those Smith County residents to voice their concerns in a public forum. Under state law, Smith County — like every county — has very limited authority to regulate the use of private land or to enact ordinances like you might see inside a city’s limits. In this instance, specific permitting and regulation of concrete processing facilities is authority that the State has reserved for itself through the TCEQ and other administrative agencies.” Jeff Warr, Precint 1 Commissioner

