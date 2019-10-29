Commissioners pass resolution, making smith Co. ‘Sanctuary County’ for gun rights

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to could become a ‘Sanctuary County’protecting gun rights.

The resolution states money and resources would no longer be spent to enforce laws believed to infringe on second amendment rights.

Commissioner Phillips is spearheading the move and believes it is the right thing to do with the recent concern of red flag laws and gun confiscation.

“Really the constitution, the way I see it, it’s to fight against a tyrannical government, that might come against the people or something, so I just think it’s important that we show our support for the constitution,” said Commissioner Terry Phillips.

Smith County is now the seventh in the state to declare itself a ‘Sanctuary County’ for gun rights.

The Grassroots American political organization released a statement Tuesday saying they support the resolution passed by Smith County.

“We the people strongly supports the resolution declaring Smith County Texas as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”