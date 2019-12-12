Commissioners approve construction of Diboll Relief Route

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) Texas Transportation commissioners have given their stamp of approval for the construction of the $140.9 million Diboll Relief Route.

The US 59 Diboll Relief Route will extend east of Diboll and Burke from Farm-to-Market Road 2108 to about one mile south of White Oak Creek.

Sacyr Construction out of Miami, Florida will serve as contractor for the project.

It is set to begin in early 2020 and be completed in about five years.

The relief route will meet interstate design standards and will serve as the primary evacuation route for this section of US 59.

It will also serve as a relief route for vehicles transporting freight and efficiently move vehicular traffic along the US 59 corridor.

Resolutions supporting the relief route were approved by Angelina County Commissioners in 2016, and the cities of Burke and Diboll in 2017.

“We are excited to move forward with the Diboll Relief Route. This project has been in the planning stages for many years. The first schematics and environmental studies were done in 1999, but were halted because of budgetary constraints. After being identified as a top priority in Angelina County for the development of Interstate 69, the project was revived in 2013. We have had several stakeholder meetings and open houses for the public to view the designs that were approved for construction.” Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT Lufkin District

Schematic designs and the environmental re-evaluation were approved in 2016 and right-of-way acquisitions were completed and utility relocations started in early 2019.