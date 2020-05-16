Comedic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Actor Fred Willard attends ‘CATstravaganza featuring Hamilton’s Cats’ on April 21, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow)

HOLLYWOOD, Clifornia (KETK) – Comedic actor and movie actor Fred Willard has died at age 86.

His death was first reported by his daughter Hope Willard Mulbarger on Twitter.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. — Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020

It has since been confirmed by his agent, Glenn Schwartz, who said Willard died of natural causes.

Willard has been a TV and film mainstay for decades, playing beloved but clueless characters in “Fernwood Tonight” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He was a scene-stealer in “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Austin Powers,” and “Anchorman,” and was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for his role of Frank in “Modern Family.”

He appeared frequently in movies directed by Christopher Guest. Guest’s wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, paid tribute to Willard on Instgram.

Willard’s wife Mary died in 2018. The two had been married since 1968.