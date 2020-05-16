Comedic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

HOLLYWOOD, Clifornia (KETK) – Comedic actor and movie actor Fred Willard has died at age 86.
His death was first reported by his daughter Hope Willard Mulbarger on Twitter.
It has since been confirmed by his agent, Glenn Schwartz, who said Willard died of natural causes.
Willard has been a TV and film mainstay for decades, playing beloved but clueless characters in “Fernwood Tonight” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He was a scene-stealer in “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Austin Powers,” and “Anchorman,” and was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for his role of Frank in “Modern Family.”
He appeared frequently in movies directed by Christopher Guest. Guest’s wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, paid tribute to Willard on Instgram.
Willard’s wife Mary died in 2018. The two had been married since 1968.