COME TOGETHER: Tyler physician urges East Texans to come together as community while staying safely socially distant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler physician is urging East Texas to come together as one community in spirit while remaining physically socially distant in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Lee Griffith, M.D., spoke with Neal Barton Friday, several hours after Smith County Judge Nathan Moran issued a stay-at-home order for the county.

Griffith’s strongest advice echoed what so many health experts are saying these days – social distancing is they key to flattening the curve of COVID-19’s spread and defeating the illness.

“Social distancing is of the utmost importance,” Griffitih said. “This virus is different because it lasts on surfaces up to 72 hours. So any surface that you touch, you have to imagine that it has coronavirus. And every person that you see, pretend in your mind that they also have coronavirus. Social distancing is of the utmost importance at this point.”

That 72-hour lifespan is one of the reasons the virus spreads so far and so quickly. And it is, Griffith said, why hand-washing is so important.

If you touch a door handle, you have to assume the virus is on your hands and have to immediately wash your hands afterward,” he said.

When you pump gas, just imagine how many people have been there before you, how many of them might have the virus. Experts say to imagine that 1 person with the virus can infect 10 people. Those 10 people each infect 10 more. Those initial 10 people quickly multiply out to 100, then to 1,000, and so on.

Limiting one’s exposure to the virus and the ability to spread it oneself is critical.

“If you must leave the house, go directly to where you’re going and come right back,” Griffith said. “Every service you touch, assume it has the virus. Every person you interact with, assume they have the virus. Don’t go places you don’t need to and come right back home.”

He has his own routine.

“Personally, when I come home, I strip off the clothes I was in and take a hot shower.”

The aggressive spread and dangerous nature of COVID-19 is giving rise to challenges for patients who suffer from ailments other than the virus and for the doctors who treat them.

No longer can patients simply walk into their doctors’ offices and seek help for pain or other ailments. Fear of the coronavirus has made that potentially life-threatening.

“This is a challenging time for patients with pain,” he acknowledged. “Usually we say just call or come see us, but we can’t do that.”

In fact, griffith said, thanks to technology, patients may not need to visit a doctor’s office at all.

“The rules for telemedicine have been very much lax at this point, which is good at this point,” he said. “We can talk to patients, even new patients, over the telephone or Skype and try our very best to care for patients with their severe pain needs.”

COVID-19 has forced everyone into a new reality, and Griffith said he has no real idea of when that might change.

The Texas Medical Board has suggested a possible date of April 21 as a target for “getting back to normal,” butm, said griffith, that’s merely a target and TMB will evaluate the situation after that.

Until then, he said, even while we all practice social distancing, we still must come together.

“I really want everybody to come together as a community,” he said. “This is time to come together, to see the best in each other, take care of each other.

“This virus hits every race, every creed, every religion. It doesn’t care about that. I want us to come together and be one community.

“Then we can overcome this and get back to normal life as soon as we can.”