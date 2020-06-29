Combined UT Tyler, UT Health Science Center names Kirk Calhoun as president

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas System has announced that Dr. Kirk Calhoun will become the president of the combined institution of the University of Texas Health Science Center and the University of Texas at Tyler.

The decision comes six months after UT Tyler and UTHSCT were combined into one institution to enhance and expand educational, research, and clinical delivery in East Texas.

As part of the process become one institution, a committee consisting of faculty and staff have been working with the UT System to submit a plan for review and approval.

Part of the process involves an understanding of the institution’s organizational and administrative structure. As a result, the Board of Regents announced that Dr. Kevin Calhoun will become the president over the combined institution.

Calhoun is currently the president of the UTHSC and chairman of the Board of Directors for UT Health East Texas.

Once the proposed realignment is approved, the uniting of both institutions into one will become one seamless environment for students and faculty to learn, teach, conduct research, and deliver health care in a fully integrated setting.