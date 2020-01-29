COLLEGE AT NO COST: UT Tyler gifts high school seniors with free full ride scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KETK)

For the third consecutive year, UT Tyler is gifting several East Texas high school seniors with the best gift a student seeking higher education money can buy. College Tuition!

For Robert E Lee High School senior Elaina Gonzalez, she was surprised Monday morning while talking to her counselor about scholarship deadlines, “I walked in and there they were I am so excited,” said Gonzalez.

She wasn’t the only student on Monday to receive such a gift, in fact in Whitehouse senior Jack Panagle was also gifted the surprise.

“I wasn’t expected it. It makes deciding on which college to go to a whole lot easier. I won’t have to worry about debt or money and I can put more focus on my studies,” said Panagle.

“We are investing in the students in our community so we are bringing the best and brightest students here on campus… We want to celebrate them and recognize their accomplishments and hopefully they will enroll in UT Tyler and give back to the community”