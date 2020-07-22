Coach John King says no Longview Lobo season tickets for now

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview High School football coach John King said the Lobos will not be selling football season tickets, at least for now.

In a Facebook video, King said that due to the UIL’s limited stadium capacity rule of 50%, season tickets will not be renewed the week of August 3, though “we will reevaluate the situation at a later date.”

He also announced that practice will begin September 7 and that the Lobos will play their first game the weekend of September 25 against the Temple Wildcats.

The location for that game, however, has yet to be determined.

While King said he hopes the team will be able to sell season tickets at some point, provision is being made in case that cannot be.

“If we are unable to sell season tickets and you are a current season ticket holder, you will be given the opportunity to purchase or renew season tickets in 2021,” he said.

“Our hopes are that things will change during this fluid situation and we will be able to see season tickets,” King said. “That will be re-evaluated at a later date.”