Civil trial against woman convicted of kidnapping Kilgore Rangerette in 2016 postponed

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The civil lawsuit against a woman convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a Kilgore Rangerette in 2016 has been postponed.

Rangerette Director Dana Blair and her daughter Alexa are suing Nancy Motes for damages in Gregg County District Court.

Motes pleaded guilty in April to two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

In December 2016, police were called to a robbery in progress and learned that Motes had taken Alexa Blair at gunpoint. Blair escaped shortly after and called police.

Motes was sentenced in April to five years in prison after pleading guilty to the two aggravated kidnapping charges.

The Blairs were seeking damages against Motes in the case.

Motes’ trial had been scheduled for December 9, but but 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles continued the case.

No new date has yet been set.