CITY OFFICIALS: Single engine plane flips during take off at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler city officials confirm a single engine airplane flipped during take off of Friday afternoon.

According to the city, the runway was shut down for a short time while they awaited equipment to remove the plane from that area.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport remained open during this process.

Officials have not determined what caused the plane to flip during the take off.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

KETK has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.