WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The city of Wills Point has declared Wednesday a day of prayer.

The proclamation, issued by Mayor Mark Turner, invites the faithful to join in prayer for the eradication of COVID-19.

It encourages anyone to join wherever they are at noon to stop and pray.

The mayor says that together in prayer, civic, church and business leaders can bring healing to the city and across the world.