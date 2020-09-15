City of Van will offer free COVID-19 walk-up testing

Omar Valdez gets COVID-19 test at the San Ysidro Port of Entry test site. DATE August 13. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Van announced on Facebook they will be providing walk-up COVID-19 testing at no cost.

The testing will be available on September 17-18 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and will be located at 255 W. Main Street. No appointment will be necessary.

People are also not required to have symptoms to get tested.

Anyone can pre-register at texascurativeinc.com, but this is not required.

A cell phone number is required because test results will be sent through a text message only.

The testing is being provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.