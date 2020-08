TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is asking residents to hold onto their recyclable waste for a few days.

The city has paused its recyclable collection due to a mechanical breakdown in the recycling facility in Kilgore.

That facility should reopen Monday.

Residents who cannot hold onto their waste for the time being can bring it to the recycling center downtown, from where it will be deposited in the city landfill.