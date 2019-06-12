City of Tyler offers youngsters ways to beat the summer heat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The City of Tyler is offering its younger residents a number of ways to beat the heat this summer.

Fun Forest Pool, that old reliable favorite, might be closed for the season, but the city has a number of other options available to the youngsters.

The city has partnered with Tyler ISD to offer free swim days at their Aquatic Center and Tyler Transit will offer free rides to children under 17 to the pool and to all Tyler splash pads.

The aquatic center, located at 3150 Robertson Rd., will be open to the public during the following hours, free of charge. Lifeguards will be on duty and appropriate swim apparel will be required.

Saturday 2-7 p.m.

Sunday 1-7 p.m.

Thursday 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Friday (lap swim only) 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Tyler Transit will transport children under the age of 17 to the closest bus stop to any of the following locations during the summer months, free of charge. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tyler ISD Aquatic Center

Bergfeld Park Splash Pad

Faulkner Park Splash Pad

Glass Recreation Center will offer free summer memberships to children under the age of 17 for June, July and August.

New splash pads are currently under construction at Fun Forest and Woldert/Glass Recreation. Once they are opened,the city said it plans to extend the season to be open every weekend, as long as the weather remains warm. The pads usually close mid-August.

The Parks office has a free 7-day pass to Tyler Athletic and Swim Club that are available for pick up. (1 pass per family)

Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting a summer family fun night, once a month. These nights will be free and open to the public. Each night will have a theme, fun games and food trucks in attendance for those who wish to purchase food. Check the Parks and Rec website for more information.

Additionally, the city's Summer Playground Programs are offered daily, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the following park locations free of charge:

Bergfeld Park

Emmett Scott

PT Cole

Breakfast, snacks and lunch are provided to any child and playground leaders are present to help lead fun activities.