City of Tyler cancels public events for 2 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In response to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and under the advisement of the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), the City of Tyler will suspend all public events in City parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

This will include events at facilities such as Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center and Liberty Hall. A full list of facilities and events will be available on the City’s website.

Additionally, programming in high-use facilities will also be suspended. These program suspensions will be at the following City facilities: Glass Recreation Center, Tyler Senior Center and the Tyler Public Library. These facilities will remain open, but programming will not be hosted for the next two weeks. Please see the attached for a current list of suspended events and activities. This list will be maintained and updated on the City’s website.

We will continue to evaluate the level of services and facilities that currently remain open to the public and will update this information should further action be necessary. The City will notify the public of events that have been tentatively rescheduled once those dates have been confirmed.

“Out of an abundance of caution to protect our most vulnerable populations, we have been advised by NET Health to take these steps to limit the possibility of local transmission,” said City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines. “The safety of our residents and visitors are a top priority so we will continue to work closely with NET Health to monitor this situation and act under their advisement.”

The City will continue to hold public meetings related to City Council and City Board functions. The City is asking residents who are experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough or who have traveled to affected areas to refrain from physically attending these meetings. Residents may stream City Council meetings remotely from the City’s Facebook page, which is open and accessible to the public. If residents require additional accommodations, the City requests they contact publicrelations@tylertexas.com.

“As a retirement community and with the current capacity of our local health system, this measure is necessary to control and prevent the widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the Tyler area,” said Russell Hopkins, Director of NET Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Department.

The City of Tyler and NET Health will continue to monitor the situation and will notify residents and visitors of any extension of these suspensions and/or facility closures.

Additionally, personal actions by individuals are important to keeping themselves, their families, coworkers and our community healthy. Please remember the following good health habits:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after you have used the bathroom and before eating.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not available.

Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. These are the primary entrance points for COVID-19 infection.

Do not share water bottles or similar containers.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash or cough/sneeze into your folded elbow to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.

Routinely clean surfaces and objects with a cleaning solution that contains bleach.

Call a doctor if you have a fever, cough, body aches and/or fatigue.

Stay away from sick people. Social distancing is a concept where one attempts to remain two meters, or about six feet, away from others. This is one way to reduce the possibility of transmission of the virus by sick persons.

If you or a family member is sick, stay home and limit contact with others.

Click on the links below for more information:

Centers for Disease Control

Northeast Texas Public Health District Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

Community members should contact the Northeast Texas Public Health District with questions about COVID-19 by sending an email to ContactUs@netphd.org.