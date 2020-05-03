City of Trinity issues boil water notice

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued for City of Trinity Water Supply customers.

The notice is due to a broken water main on Madison Street. Some residents may lose complete water pressure.

Crews are working on the break and hope to have it fixed soon.

Water customers are advised to boil water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Trinity City Hall located at 101 W. Madison St in Trinity, Texas or call 936-594-2507.