City of Quitman issues boil water notice

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Quitman has issued a boil water notice for customers on the city water supply.

In a Facebook post, the city said it is issuing the order “(d)ue to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system.”

The city is advising residents to boil water prior to consumption, including water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making.

“Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two more minutes,” the post said.

Anyone with questions is advised to call Walter Lutonsky at 903-763-2223.

The city will notify residents when the notice is lifted.