City of Quitman issues boil water notice

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil_water_mgn_20150327024545

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Quitman has issued a boil water notice for customers on the city water supply.

In a Facebook post, the city said it is issuing the order “(d)ue to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system.”

The city is advising residents to boil water prior to consumption, including water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making.

“Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two more minutes,” the post said.

Anyone with questions is advised to call Walter Lutonsky at 903-763-2223.

The city will notify residents when the notice is lifted.

‼️BOIL WATER NOTICE‼️If you have questions, call Walter Lutonsky with the City at 903-763-2223 press 0 ANYONE can help you!

Posted by City of Quitman, Texas on Friday, December 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories