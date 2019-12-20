City of Marshall lifts boil water notice

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall has lifted the boil water notice issued Wednesday evening.

The notice came after the city experienced a 12-inch main water line break on East Travis Street just south of Alamo Boulevard. Crews tried to isolate the broken line from the main one to make repairs, but were unsuccessful.

In order to repair the line, crews had to drain the entire water system, which affected the entire city.

Repairs were completed Thursday and staff began restore water pressure. Once the system achieved proper pressure, the city sent water samples off for testing as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Testing declared the water met standards, and the city lifted the notice.

“After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the city wide boil water notice is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption,” the city said in a news release.

The city expressed its “sincere appreciation to local residents and businesses for their patience” during what was Marshall’s first city-wide boil water requirement.