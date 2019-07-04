Live Now

City of Marshall ends red light Camera Program

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Marshall has ended participation in its red light program to comply with a law that went into effect June 2.

City of Marshall ends red light camera program Saturday June 1, after Governor Greg Abbott signed a House bill that prohibits cities from using photographic camera systems that catch citizens speeding or running red lights to issue fines.

According to a statement released by the Marshall Police Department, citations issued before June 2 are still valid. Marshall Chief of Police says anyone with outstanding citations issued before to the new laws took effect, should send a check, money order or cashier’s check made out to the City of Marshall. The payment should be mailed to the Marshall Police Department.

