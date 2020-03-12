City of Lufkin on ‘high alert’ to stop spread of coronavirus to Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin emergency management team is on high alert and asking citizens to take measures that will help prevent coronavirus from reaching Angelina County.

With reported cases less than 90 miles from Lufkin, city officials are being proactive in slowing/stopping the virus’ reach to the Pineywoods.

The city insists that the public observe the following best practices:

Social distancing – Limit your chances of exposure by avoiding large, dense crowds. especially if you are a member of the population proven vulnerable to dying from the illness – i.e. the elderly with underlying health conditions and people of any age who have a compromised immune system (like cancer patients for example).

Communicate with your healthcare provider – If you must go to the doctor and have fever and/or flu-like symptoms, call ahead to ensure that they are aware of your condition. Protecting healthcare staff at the frontlines of illness is paramount during a widespread outbreak.

Communicate with first responders – If you are calling 911 for medical transport and have fever and/or flu-like symptoms you MUST make dispatchers aware of your condition so paramedics can take proper precautions. And when you call, be expected to answer questions regarding your potential exposure to Coronavirus.

A community-spread case was announced Thursday afternoon in the Houston area – a man in his 40s who had not recently traveled or had known contact with an infected person. Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson called the development “concerning.”

“When you know a person has been overseas or in close contact with an ill person that is much easier to track, control and provide medical services for,” Williamson said. “Community spread changes that entire dynamic.”

“Rest assured; the city is prepared to handle infectious diseases,” the Lufkin emergency management team said. “These protocols are long-established and serve as best practices on a regular day not just in a pandemic.”