City of Lufkin leaders urge residents to wear face masks when out in public

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin city officials are urging residents to wear face masks when out in public.

“In light of ongoing discussions by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on the nationwide wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor and leadership of the City of Lufkin believe the proactive wearing of face masks by local residents may be an important part in a comprehensive preventative effort,” said a statement from the city.

“Therefore, the Mayor and City of Lufkin recommend that all persons over the age of five (5) wear

some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as an allergy mask, homemade mask, scarf,

bandana, or handkerchief, when in public settings,” the statement said.

The statement said there is generally no need to wear a face mask when engaging in a permissible outside physical activity, riding in a personal vehicle, or when at home.

“We do not want the residents of Lufkin to get an artificial sense of protection from a face mask,”

said Mayor Bob Brown. “We think a mask could be helpful, but this is not a substitute for the

Social Distancing Requirements in the recent Stay at Home – Stay Safe Order. Those are required

by law.

“Keep your distance of at least 6 feet, wash and disinfect your hands, and we recommend

you wear some kind of face mask,” Brown urged. “We must do everything in our power to stay safe.”